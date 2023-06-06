Clerk and Recorder’s Office announcing County Motor Vehicle office closures; limited services available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO–The Clerk and Recorder's Office is announcing that all County Motor Vehicle offices, including driver’s license services, will be closed for Wednesday, June 7.

It comes after a Motor Vehicles and Driver’s License In-Service Day where staff and personnel will train, plan, and complete clerical duties.

Recording/Marriage licenses, Elections, and the Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners will still offer available services.

For vehicle registrations renewals, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office is reminding residents to use its 11 self-service kiosk stations including those located at King Soopers and Safeway.

You can find a list of these locations by clicking here.

For those who may not be mobile, motor vehicle and driver’s license customers are encouraged to take advantage of the 30 online services that can be accessed through the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles' website here.

In addition to driver’s license and motor vehicle renewals, some of the most popular services include but are not limited to: