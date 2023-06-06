Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event honors ten years of recovery since the devastating fire

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Black Forest Community Club, in partnership with the Black Forest Festival and More volunteer team, is hosting the Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event to recognize ten years of recovery from the devastating wildfire.

In 2013 for nine days, the Black Forest Fire destroyed 486 homes and caused $300 million in damages. Two people, Marc and Robin Herklotz, lost their lives after the flames overtook their property.

The Black Forest Fire was considered the most destructive wildfire in state history until 2021 when the Marshall Fire broke out in Boulder County.

In the last ten years, community members have come together to remove burned trees, plant new trees, and educate the community on wildfire protection.

The Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event is set to take place on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at the Black Forest Community center and Log School Park located at 12530 Black Forest Road.

Keynote speaker Doug Lamborn is expected to attend the event and the Remembrance day will also feature a Scout-led Flag Ceremony, an information booth from the Colorado State Forest Service, as well as other informational booths and speakers.

Visitors and guests are encouraged to pack a picnic lunch but food will also be available for purchase.

Additionally, the Black Forest Community REGROW TO RESTORE project will be present for a community project that helps connect people who have trees to donate and those who need trees.

Attendees are encouraged to dig and pot a small sapling from their property and bring it to the event.

Find directions for how to dig and transplant a Ponderosa Pine sapling by clicking here.

For more information about the Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event, visit the link here.