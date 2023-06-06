Air India flight bound for San Francisco diverted to Russia over technical issue

By Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — An Air India flight from India to San Francisco was diverted due to a technical issue with one of the plane’s engines and has landed safely in Russia’s Magadan airport, in the country’s far east, according to a statement from the carrier.

Flight AI173 was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew. The airline will operate an alternate flight carrying everyone from Magadan to San Francisco on Wednesday.

“Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 7, 2023 carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

“The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

Russia has banned numerous western countries from operating in its airspace, though some carriers like Air India continue to fly over Russia.

The United States said it was monitoring the situation. “We are aware of a US-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia, and are continuing to monitor that situation closely,” said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

While Patel could not confirm how many US citizens were on the flight, he said it was “of course likely that there are American citizens on board.”

Patel also said it would be possible if needed for the US to take steps “in assessing manifests and passengers who may be bound for the United States.”

Patel would not say if the US would need to exempt any replacement parts for the plane from sanctions on Russia.

The diversion comes amid a debate about the use of Russian airspace by some carriers. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on Monday predicted possible dangers of a plane being forced to land in Russia with American citizens on board while speaking to reporters, Reuters reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.