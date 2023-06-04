Road work on Hwy 24 between Florissant and Divide set to begin Monday
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) want to alert you of road work that is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5.
This highway safety improvement project consists of realigning a curve on US Highway 24, three miles east of the Town of Florissant in Teller County. Work includes cutting back 1500 feet of rock slope along the northern edge of this two-lane highway, then regrading and paving.
CDOT says safety improvements include shoulder widening, correcting superelevation and improving stopping sight distance. Their work will include rock blasting, guardrail replacement, shoulder widening, earthwork, asphalt paving, and signing and striping.
CDOT says this project will:
- Improve visibility by correcting stopping sight distance around the curve
- Add capacity by widening shoulder areas
- Enhance safety by installing signs and repaving the highway
The Teller County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook to alert their residents of when the road work will occur and how it will impact drivers daily commutes.