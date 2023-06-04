Skip to Content
One dead after motorcyclist leaves roadway and hits guardrail in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado Springs Police say one person is dead after they left the roadway on their motorcycle and crashed into a nearby guardrail.

This all happened at near Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy at around 9:20 PM Saturday evening, according to CSPD.

When police arrived on scene, the motorcycle rider was suffering from serious injuries. After the rider was transported to the hospital, that person died.

CSPD says no other vehicles were involved. At this time, it is unknown if speed, impairment or road conditions were contributing factors.

