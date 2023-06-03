Woodland Park community holds garage sale to raise funds for student organization

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park community came together on Saturday to support the Key Club, a student-led organization, through a local garage sale at Woodland Park High School.

Several members of the Key Club, a community service based organization, were out setting up items for sale on Saturday starting at 6 AM. The goal of the garage sale was to raise money for the Key Club, which will allow them to send their students to various things like the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference.

"The relationships that are built here while people are walking around is fantastic. I always love getting to see the same people come in year after year and shake their hands," Key Club leader Nate Owen said. "We're about building the community and performing service. This is kind of building awareness for the community of some of the great things that Woodland Park High School is doing."

Key Club members said this years turnout was dampened by the rain a bit. However, they still were able to raise money to help the club better serve their community.

The event has been sponsored by the Key Club for close to 30 years. They hold two events annually, one the weekend after Labor Day in the fall and another the first weekend after Memorial Day in the Spring.