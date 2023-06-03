Skip to Content
‘Call it a no-show protest’: Days later, Boebert claims she intentionally missed debt ceiling vote

Lauren Boebert Twitter
3:19 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Before the U.S. House of Representatives voted on the debt limit package Wednesday, Colorado District 3 Rep. Lauren Boebert drafted 23 tweets opposing the bill.

A vocal critic of the deal reached between the White House and House Speaker Kevin Mccarthy, Boebert said she would be voting against it.

Then, the vote took place on Wednesday night, and Boebert didn't vote at all.

Since Wednesday, the congresswoman hasn't publicly spoken about missing the vote, other than through statements released by her office. But on Saturday afternoon, the congresswoman released a video on Twitter, saying she missed the vote on purpose, in protest.

"No excuses, I was ticked off," Boebert said. "They wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote."

The congresswoman representing Colorado's third congressional district then called the bill a "crap sandwich," and insisted the public call her absence a "no-show protest."

Boebert may say she was a 'no-show protest', but that's not what a national reporter inside the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington D.C. says happened.

Axios Capitol Hill reporter Julie Grace Brufke on Wednesday night tweeted, "Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled."

Twitter

Brufke's reporting is in contrast to Boebert's assertion that she chose to not vote on the bill and didn't flat-out miss it.

Boebert is the only member of the Colorado delegation who missed the vote. Republican Rep. Ken Buck is the only Colorado representative who voted against the bill.

