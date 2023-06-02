Family of Colorado Springs man missing since April asks community for help finding him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a missing Colorado Springs man is asking for help after not hearing from their son in weeks.

According to Nick Walker's family, they haven't been able to get in touch with him since April 18, 2023. His dad told KRDO this is "totally out of character." Nick's father Paul Walker said he and the rest of the family fear the worst.

Paul said Nick always kept in touch with their family and found it odd when he didn't reach out on Mother's Day.

"He always made sure he called her on Mother's Day," said Paul.

It was a friend that alerted him that something might be wrong.

"His friend Megan got a hold of us because he had not been in touch with her or any of their friends at all and that's when I filed the missing person's report with the Colorado Springs Police Department," explained Paul.

According to Paul, Nick had just moved to Colorado Springs from Breckenridge and seemed to be excited to be back in the area.

"He always kept in touch with us every couple of days," said Paul. "Call us letting us know how he is doing and stuff. But usually, we are texting almost every day."

Nick Walker

Paul doesn't believe there's a reason for Nick to leave and not tell anyone.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed this is an active investigation.

Nick's family is turning to social media to spread the word about his disappearance.

"I had someone reach out to me saying that they may have seen him, or that someone they knew may have seen him, but when I reached out to the person that possibly saw him, however, they never replied back so it's unconfirmed if they did see him," said Paul.

The Walkers are asking the community to keep an eye out for Nick. Officers want to remind people if they see something, say something.