Colorado Springs fans find creative ways to watch NBA Finals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – While the action is taking place in Denver, many southern Colorado residents are joining in the festivities down here for the NBA Finals.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat in Denver at Ball Arena. Many fans are swarming Ball Arena - but other equally as excited fans are headed to their local sports bars or just celebrating from the comfort of their own homes.

One Colorado Springs barber is getting creative in how he’s watching Game 1. He decided to host a watch party at his shop, inviting people to stop in to watch the game and get a fresh cut.

Angelo Martinez is the owner of Superior Barbershop on Platte Ave. He said Thursday's game is not one to miss. To compromise being able to work and still being able to watch the game, Martinez decided to just play the game at his shop.

His clients agree with his decision.

"I think it's great because I get my cut and I'm able to watch the game."

Fans are also flocking to more traditional venues, like sports bars and restaurants in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Several of the fans told KRDO that they’re ecstatic to watch the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Many said they’re soaking up this moment - hoping the Nuggets will make history.

"41 years we are about to be champions," said Nuggets fan Matt Moorman.

Angelo Martinez is a die-hard Denver Nuggets fan. The Colorado Springs barber is opening the shop on Platte Avenue for tonight's game.

This is also really special for Nuggets fans in colorado springs who went to high school with one of the players.

"One of my best friends is Reggie Jackson, went to high school with him class of 08 Palmer Terrace. So, that's just been pretty exciting, hometown team is going to the finals for the first time and a hometown kid is on the team too," said Martinez.

For some fans, the party started earlier Thursday.

Matt Moorman spent his afternoon at Parkway Tavern Sipping on beer just waiting for the action.

"I'm super excited I'm going to be hanging out here at parkway tavern here on North Gate with a lot of my friends we are having a big NBA champions party and all that wonderful stuff and I can't wait," said Moorman.

Superior Barbershop also says they will be giving free tattoos to all those Nuggets fans who want one once they win the championship.