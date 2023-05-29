Victim hit twice in fatal hit-and-run traffic crash; Colorado State Patrol asking for assistance with investigation
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is requesting assistance following another fatal hit-and-run traffic crash after the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
CSP reports the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, near southbound Wadsworth Boulevard and just north of West Coal Mine Avenue in Jefferson County.
The incident involved a red scooter and another vehicle with the rider of the scooter sustaining fatal injuries after they were hit and then subsequently hit by other passing motorists.
The suspect of the vehicle involved fled the scene.
After gathering information, CSP reports the vehicle could be a Mazda.
Anyone with information involving this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Denver Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at (303)-239-4501.