Highway 50 reopens following juvenile that had to be transported to a hospital via medical helicopter

today at 11:16 AM
Published 10:37 AM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities with the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District are alerting the public of the reopening of Highway 50 following a medical emergency that involved a juvenile being airlifted to a hospital.

At approximately 9:06 this morning, Monday, May 29, the Cañon City Cañon City Area Fire Protection District was called to the 45000 Block of US Highway 50 for a medical call involving an injured juvenile.

Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement were called to respond to the scene where the patient was transported via medical helicopter to a pediatric medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities with the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District reported Highway 50 would be closed while extraction and transportation efforts were underway:

The highway was closed for 15 minutes before the Cañon City Cañon City Area Fire Protection District stated it was reopened around 9:58 a.m.

At this time, no further information has been released regarding the incident with the juvenile, nor has information been released surrounding the status of their condition.

This is a developing story as we work to gather more details.

Jaleesia Fobbs

