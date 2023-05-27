Territory Days kick off in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday was the first day of Territory Days. The Memorial Day Weekend festival attracts people from all across Colorado.

Admission to the festival is Free. It offers a variety of food options, live music, and entertainment. Ceremonies to honor veterans and the military are also part of the celebration.

For the last 48 years, hundreds of vendors with handcrafts from around the world have taken to the streets of Old Colorado City. People are encouraged to stop by and enjoy a variety of food, dozens of educational displays, live music, and more.

Despite all the food and fun activities, the event actually commemorates the founding of Old Colorado City in 1859 as the capital of the Colorado Territory, before its' statehood in 1876. Colorado City prospered during the 1890s gold rush in Cripple Creek and was annexed into the city of Colorado Springs in 1917.

The tradition in Old Colorado City began in 1976, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees are encouraged to ride the free shuttle from Coronado High School running every 15 minutes to avoid parking issues.

The event takes place between 23rd and 27th streets, in the Old Colorado City shopping district. Territory Days began Saturday and continues through Monday.