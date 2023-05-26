Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season

ROCKY MOUNTIAN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, climbs to 12,183 feet, and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake. The road historically opens on Memorial Day Weekend, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The NPS said that due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions. At this time, nightly closures will not be implemented but because weather conditions may change rapidly at higher elevations, park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly at any time and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded status phone line at (970) 586-1222.

The timed entry permit system also began Friday, May 26.

To learn more about the permit system, visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.