Multiple Pueblo teens with gang affiliations were arrested for a string of drive-by shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Special Investigations Division - Gang Unit began investigating a series of drive-by shootings in December of 2022.

According to court records obtained by KRDO, six of the shootings were connected to one of the teens retaliating against their ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

However, further investigation revealed the suspects are connected to an additional five shootings.

After months of investigating, police arrested one adult and four teens.

One suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Emilia Rodriguez. The other four suspects are minors who weren't identified.

Emilia Rodriguez

The charges for the five suspects are as follows:

21-year-old Emilia Rodriguez – Three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of

Firearm.

17-year-old male suspect - 11 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of Firearm.

15-year-old male suspect- 11 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of Firearm.

14-year-old male suspect- Seven counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of

Firearm.

17-year-old female suspect- 10 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

The PPD said all of these incidents are related to the FTF (Feed The Family) street gang. The department also said the investigation into these incidents as well as other possible related incidents is ongoing and further charges and arrests are possible.