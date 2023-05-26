Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:39 AM
Published 9:37 AM

Colorado Springs Police searching for trio in home invasion, one suspect possibly shot

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for three suspects in a home invasion. Investigators believe one of the suspects might be injured.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cumberland St. for a home invasion on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

According to CSPD, three masked suspects entered a home through an unlocked backdoor while the resident was letting their dogs out.

At some point, two of the three suspects left and returned to their vehicle while one stayed inside with a firearm.

CSPD said that's when the resident confronted the remaining suspect and fired at least one round, possibly striking the suspect.

All three suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

According to CSPD, local hospitals were notified of the incident.

CSPD said the three suspects were all male and their ages are unknown.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content