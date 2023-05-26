Colorado Springs Police searching for trio in home invasion, one suspect possibly shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for three suspects in a home invasion. Investigators believe one of the suspects might be injured.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cumberland St. for a home invasion on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

According to CSPD, three masked suspects entered a home through an unlocked backdoor while the resident was letting their dogs out.

At some point, two of the three suspects left and returned to their vehicle while one stayed inside with a firearm.

CSPD said that's when the resident confronted the remaining suspect and fired at least one round, possibly striking the suspect.

All three suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

According to CSPD, local hospitals were notified of the incident.

CSPD said the three suspects were all male and their ages are unknown.