COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews responded to a possible structure fire after a house was struck by lightning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, units are on the scene at 2960 Oro Blanco Dr.

Engine 10 reported signs the house had been struck by lightning, but no fire or flames are visible.

This is a developing story.

Colorado Springs is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.