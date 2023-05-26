Arrest made out of Arizona in 2009 La Plata County murder

IGNACIO, Colo. (KRDO) - An arrest has been made in a 14-year-old cold case out of Southern Colorado.

On January 1, 2009, Larry Fuller was shot and killed while walking from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio, a town southeast of Durango near the New Mexico border.

Fuller was 49 at the time of his murder.

On Friday, May 26, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced a suspect had finally been arrested for Fuller's murder.

David Hendren, 38, was arrested on May 18 at the Navajo Nation in Arizona. He faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Fuller. Hendren appeared in court Friday morning and is awaiting extradition to Durango by the La Plata County Sheriff's Office.

David Hendren, 38, CBI

In February 2023, the Ignacio Police Department requested that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) become the lead investigative agency on this cold case. The CBI had assisted with the investigation since Fuller died in 2009.

Through the course of this years-long investigation, CBI interviews subsequently led to Hendren's identification and arrest.

Investigators believe Fuller's death may have been because of an altercation at the bar earlier that night.

Officials said finding a suspect was a collaborative effort between the CBI and the Navajo Nation Police Department, Ignacio Police Department, La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southern Ute Police Department.