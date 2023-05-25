Skip to Content
Pueblo Co Sheriff’s Office: Suspects steal side-by-side from home in Rye

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is trying to recover a side-by-side that was stolen from a home in the Town of Rye.

According to the PCSO, the three suspects seen above, two men and a woman, are the suspects in the theft, which occurred on Sunday, May 21.

The sheriff's office said the suspects were pulling the Kubota side-by-side (seen below) on a trailer with a black GMC pickup truck, Colorado license plate 744-IQC.

Clockwise: The stolen side-by-side, tan image of the suspect truck and trailer pulling the stolen side-by-side, another angle of the female suspect.

If you know these people or see these vehicles, call the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or visit http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

