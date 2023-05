FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- People were briefly asked to avoid the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road in Fountain due to police activity.

The Fountain Police Department announced this at 1:51 p.m.

This location was just off Jimmy Camp Rd. near Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

At 2:30 p.m., FPD announced the scene was clear. Detectives are still in the area finishing up a search warrant.