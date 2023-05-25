Minnesota governor vetoes Uber/Lyft driver pay raise bill, citing cost and service concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has vetoed a bill that would have mandated higher pay and job security for Lyft and Uber drivers in Minnesota. He says Thursday that ride-hail drivers deserve fair wages and safe working conditions, but the legislation wasn’t ready to become law. It was Walz’s first veto ever in his five-plus years as governor. Walz issued the veto as Uber threatened to offer only premium-priced service in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and cut off service altogether in the rest of Minnesota. The bill was championed by Sen. Omar Fateh, of Minneapolis, who says the fight isn’t over.

