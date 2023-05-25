Court Docs: Suspect in Barr Trail stabbing hid in woods for 12 hours before getting caught

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents reveal more about the night a man was stabbed multiple times near the Barr Trail and Manitou Incline.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said investigators responded to the parking lot below Barr Trail around 7:40 p.m. Monday. At the scene, they found 60-year-old Eric Snay suffering from several stab wounds. He received life-saving measures at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators state he's expected to survive.

According to an arrest affidavit, four teens witnessed the stabbing.

Court records state the caller told dispatch he had just watched a man get assaulted in the parking lot. At the scene, witnesses told detectives they were near the trailhead when they heard a loud sound and saw a pink truck crash into a low retaining wall.

The teens told investigators they saw someone in the passenger seat of the truck making hitting or stabbing motions toward the driver. They then saw the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Million Zimmerman, get out of the truck and walk toward Manitou Springs.

According to court documents, witnesses said Snay tried to drive away before getting out of the truck revealing multiple stab wounds to the neck, head, shoulders, and chest. He was stabbed 20 times.

The affidavit states Zimmerman had walked into the woods near the trail and that's where he hid for roughly 12 hours before he was found Tuesday morning. When he was found, Zimmerman had blood on his arms, hands, and clothes, and he had the knife allegedly used in the stabbing.

Zimmerman reportedly told officers Snay had given him a ride but they didn't know each other. He claimed he felt "creeped out" by Snay after they got to the parking lot and that's when he began stabbing him.

According to the arrest affidavit, Zimmerman told police he didn't know how many times he stabbed Snay and "didn't care to know" what happened to Snay.

Zimmerman was booked into the El Paso County Jail with attempted first-degree murder and is currently behind held on a $1,000,000 bond. He also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Aurora which classifies him as armed and dangerous.