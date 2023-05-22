Skip to Content
Stabbing near Manitou Incline Monday night under investigation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was stabbed multiple times Monday night near the Manitou Incline.

Police responded to the parking lot below the Barr Trail and Incline around 7:30 Monday evening and found the man in critical condition. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to authorities, the suspect left the scene on foot. It's unclear at this time if this was a dispute, robbery, or what.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

KRDO is working to gather more information about the incident.

