Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms can be expected again this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing afternoon cloud cover as showers and thunderstorms begin to build. Highs today will range from the mid-70s to the low-80s.

TONIGHT: A few storms may hold together through the later evening hours. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows Friday falling into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Active weather once again Friday afternoon before quieter conditions arrive for the weekend. 70s and 80s Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s and mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up once again next week.