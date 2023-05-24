Pueblo Mayor invites public to June Community Connections meeting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo residents are invited to a community meeting where the mayor will provide updates on the city and answer questions.

“I invite the public to attend Community Connections with me in June to stay connected through the summer,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar in a press release. “This is an opportunity to hear about the good things happening with the City of Pueblo. I encourage anyone who would like to attend, to join in person or join us on Facebook Live."

This is the fifth meeting of 2023. Each Community Connections meeting happens on the first Friday of every month.

This meeting happens Friday, June 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. Barnes and Noble bookstore café at 4300 N. Freeway Rd.

For more information, residents can call the Director of Public Affairs Haily Sue Robinson at 719-553-2613.