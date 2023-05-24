City of Colorado Springs celebrates Sand Creek Trail completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The completion of the Sand Creek Trail has now come to a close and it is being honored with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Service department is inviting the public to celebrate Thursday, May 25, at 9 a.m.

The event will mark the segment located at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and the Sand Creek Trail as the first urban trail network in and out of southeast Colorado Springs.

The final segment of the Sand Creek Trail, officials state, will include more than 900 feet of trail connectivity. This allows for the segment to provide a safer intersection complete with a crosswalk signal for all users, including runners and cyclists.

This part of the project comes in partnership with Traffic Engineering, Colorado Springs Utilities, Stormwater Enterprise (SWENT), and Public Works.

Meanwhile, funding efforts were supported by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program, SWENT, and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA).

Parking for the event will be available at Bentley Commons located at 2730 Bentley Point.