Pueblo man becomes first 90-gallon blood donor in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man is being celebrated after donating his 90th gallon of blood to nonprofit blood and biotherapy healthcare organization Vitalant.

On Friday, May 19, at Vitalant’s Colorado Springs Donation Center, Pueblo resident Dave Mihalick completed his 90th gallon donation of blood–an equivalent to about 720 donations overall.

Officials with Vitalant say not only does Mihalick donate platelets as frequently as every two weeks, but he drives 100 miles round-trip from his home in Pueblo to donate to Vitalant’s Colorado Springs donation center.

Platelets, Vitalant officials state, are a special component of blood that helps to control bleeding. It is used to help trauma victims as well as transplant and cancer patients.

Mihalick has been donating blood since 1991 and he says he donates because he feels like, “it’s just something he feels people ought to do.” He goes on to state, “it’s one of the few charities that doesn’t cost you [money], but it does so much for the lives of those in the community who so desperately require blood.”

