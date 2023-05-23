Court orders Gannon Stauch’s biological parents to split life insurance taken out by Letecia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday a court ordered Eugene Stuach and Landen Hiott, Gannon Stauch's biological parents, to split the $25,000 life insurance policy that was taken out on the 11-year-old by his former stepmother, Letecia Stauch.

Letecia Stauch purchased the policy from USAA two years before Gannon's death and even tried to make her biological daughter the beneficiary on the day she was arrested for his murder.

Both of Gannon's biological parents have said that they did not object to the court possessing the life insurance money prior to the judge ordering the money to go to them.

Letecia Stauch is currently serving a life sentence for murdering her stepson and is not eligible for parole.