Club Q hero, Richard Fierro, to lead the Pikes Peak Pride Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The man who helped stop the shooting suspect at Club Q in November will lead the Pikes Peak Pride Parade in Colorado Springs.

Richard Fierro, is the army veteran who tackled the shooter that night at Club Q when he was there with his friends and family.

The night of the shooting, Fierro held down the suspect before police arrived.

Since, he’s been credited for saving many lives.

Fierro told KRDO he hopes the event is a celebration of perseverance. It’s the first Pride celebration since the tragedy at Club Q that left five people dead, including Fierro's daughter’s boyfriend.

Fierro states being asked to be the Grand Marshall for the event brought him to tears and he's expected to lead the Parade in his 1985 El Camino.

This week’s Pride Parade will center around recovery and will honor the lives lost at Club Q with tributes throughout the weekend.