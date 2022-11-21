Veteran who confronted and stopped suspect in Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting speaks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the two men, Richard Fierro, who confronted the suspect in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting speaks at a vigil Monday night.

According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. Police said Fierro and James managed to take down the suspect, preventing him from killing or harming any more people that night.

KRDO has learned Fierro is a decorated Army veteran. He served as a field artillery officer (13A) in the regular Army from June 1999 to November 2013. He has deployed to Iraq from November 2003 to February 2004, January 2006 to December 2006, September 2008 to August 2009, and Afghanistan from April 2011 to April 2012. He held the rank of Major at the end of service.

His awards include Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Army Commendation Medal (3rd award), Army Achievement Medal (2nd award), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), NATO Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation (2nd award), Army Superior Unit Award, and Combat Action Badge.

While speaking, he said he lost someone dear to him, Raymond Green Vance. Fierro said Raymond was his daughter's boyfriend.

KRDO has also learned Fierro's wife, Jess Fierro, is the owner of a local, Latina-owned brewery in Colorado Springs. We've previously covered Atrevida Beer Co. on Women's International Day.

Watch below:

KRDO is working to obtain the full video.