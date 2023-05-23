Skip to Content
Centennial High School planetarium donated to Southern Colorado Community Foundation following demolition

Pueblo School District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – With demolition of the current Centennial High School set to begin in the fall, Pueblo School District 60 is honoring a request to the Southern Colorado Community Foundation by donating the Christa McAuliffe Planetarium. 

The Foundation is set to work with Arrigo Construction and Restoration to dismantle and remove components of the planetarium and is expected to place them into storage until a suitable and permanent home is located.

Pueblo School District 60 agreed to donate the planetarium during a May regular meeting with the Executive Director of the Southern Colorado Community Foundation, Jeff Osterman, stating, “We would like to thank the school district for allowing us to secure the planetarium and preserve it. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been put into the planetarium, and we believe it’s a resource whose educational value goes beyond that investment.”

