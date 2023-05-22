Centennial High School ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new and improved facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The fourth incarnation of Centennial High School is being welcomed into the Pueblo Community today.

Following the $74 million project, Centennial High School’s legacy will be honored in a ribbon cutting ceremony expected to take place at 2525 Mountainview Drive, just north of the current campus, at noon.

Authorities with Centennial High School state the facility has roots that date back to 1876, the same year Colorado was admitted into the Union.

Pueblo School District 60 states today’s event will mark Centennial’s colorful legacy in Pueblo as its new and improved two-story facility is unveiled.

Anyone is welcome to attend with refreshments and a guided tour to help commemorate the event. Visitors will even have an opportunity to meet the Director of Communications for the event between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Guests and attendees can enter through the rear of the school on Kachina Drive to access the ceremonial event.