Amazon delivery drivers in Colorado file class action lawsuit against the company following allegations of violated labor laws

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Three Amazon delivery drivers in Colorado are filing a class action lawsuit against the e-commerce giant following allegations that the company is violating Colorado’s labor laws.

The suit highlights Amazon’s failure to provide adequate bathroom breaks and details how the company is creating an illegal disparate impact on people with typical female anatomy, Public Justice states.

In the complaint, workers allege that they have been forced to urinate in bottles in the back of delivery vans and reported having to defecate in dog waste bags in order to maintain Amazon’s delivery schedules and profit efforts.

According to the drivers, Amazon’s policies make it “virtually impossible” for drivers to pause from work without facing discipline.

The drivers also state the company allegedly maintains tight control over its drivers to keep them on track through workplace surveillance while also monitoring their locations and movements at all times.

The three drivers are now being represented by Towards Justice, Terrell Marshall Law Group LLC, and Public Justice and they are seeking damages and changes to Amazon’s policies on behalf of themselves and a class of current and former Amazon delivery drivers across Colorado.