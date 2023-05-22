Wildfire smoke in Colorado returns; expected to clear out throughout the week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Wildfire smoke is expected back in Colorado.

The smoke is going to affect Eastern Colorado and it's all coming from a Canadian wildfire which has burned more than a million acres.

Friday, May 19, saw thick smoke coming from the State region and it’s having an adverse effect on a number of areas.

Experts are calling this a “smoke cyclone” and it’s expected to move into Eastern Colorado today and tomorrow.

This means another round of low air quality and dense smoke.

If the smoke becomes thick, residents and visitors are advised to remains indoors–that’s especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, younger kids, and the elderly.

When the air quality index reaches an Orange Level, that's when doctors say it’s unhealthy for everyone.

The smoke is expected to clear out of Eastern Colorado by Wednesday, May 24, or Thursday, May 25.