Police pursuit at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach results in suspects’ vehicle crashing into backyard home

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Two men have now been detained following a police pursuit that resulted in the suspects’ vehicle crashing into the backyard of a home.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, when witnesses told Arapahoe County deputies about two men who were firing weapons at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop the men in their pursuit but they refused and continued to drive away.

In pursuit, deputies reported the vehicle ended up hitting a fence and crashed into the backyard of a home at the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive.

No injuries were reported from both swim beach and the crash site but the two men have now been detained and investigation efforts are now underway.

South Metro Fire Rescue and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife-Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) responded to the incident with CPW NE Region advising residents and visitors in the area to avoid the Smoky Hill picnic area, swim beach, and East Shades while deputies undergo investigation efforts.