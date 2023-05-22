Denver Nuggets face Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference
LOS ANGELES, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets are in California ready to take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 4 Western Conference Finals.
Sunday, the Nuggets beat the Lakers
119-108 to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.
Denver is now just one win away from Sweeping the Lakers, and five total wins from claiming the NBA title.
Game 4 is set to air at 6:30 MST Monday on ESPN.