Denver Nuggets face Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference

LOS ANGELES, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets are in California ready to take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 4 Western Conference Finals.

Sunday, the Nuggets beat the Lakers

119-108 to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

Denver is now just one win away from Sweeping the Lakers, and five total wins from claiming the NBA title.

Game 4 is set to air at 6:30 MST Monday on ESPN.

