The Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit to win.

Denver is now just one win away from sweeping the Lakers, and five total wins from claiming the NBA title.

After the game Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic looked ahead to game 4.