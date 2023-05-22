Colorado Springs Police investigate the death of a 74-year-old assault victim as a homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 74-year-old man is dead after reportedly being assaulted at his home two weeks ago.

On April 29, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Eagle View Dr. on reports of an assault on an at-risk adult.

There, police found 74-year-old Michael Olson. He was taken to a hospital for the injuries he sustained in the alleged assault.

According to court records, police arrested 21-year-old Christian Andrews that same day. He was charged with Crimes Against At-Risk Adults, a class three felony. He was released on April 30 through a $25,000 cash surety bond.

"There was a disturbance that occurred between the victim and the 21-year-old male. The victim sustained injuries based off of that altercation," said Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Two weeks later, CSPD said Olson died from his injuries on May 13. The El Paso County Coroner's Office reported Olson died from "severe assault wounds." His death was ruled a homicide.

However, at this time, Andrews has not been charged with murder. He is expected to be back in court in June.

CSPD said this is the ninth homicide in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2023. This time last year, there were 21 homicide investigations.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.