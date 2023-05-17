Suspect found producing explosives in his residence following search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are now responding to recent information surrounding a suspect who was found producing explosives in his residence.

On Tuesday, May 16, CSPD was notified of a possible gunshot wound victim at the hospital. CSPD states the victim sustained serious injuries but after arriving at the scene, it was discovered the victim's injuries were from a possible pipe bomb.

The Regional Explosives Unit (REU) was contacted and responded to the incident to obtain more information.

Based on the information obtained from the REU, the Unit applied for a search warrant on the suspect's residence located at the 3600 Block of Birnamwood Drive.

The search found items consistent with producing explosives in the suspect’s home.

At this time no further information has been released. This is a developing story as investigation efforts are ongoing.