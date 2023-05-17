A chat with new Colorado Springs mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade following victory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has a new mayor-elect, Yemi Mobolade.

The political newcomer won Tuesday night's runoff election resoundingly, by roughly 15% of the vote.

Mobolade was the top vote-getter in the general election in April too, but the city charter dictates that because he didn't get more than 50% of the vote a runoff election had to happen.

Again, he came out on top with a win by more than 18,000 per the latest results.

Wednesday afternoon, KRDO's Heather Skold had the chance to sit down with the new mayor-elect for a one-on-one to discuss last night's victory and what lies ahead.

