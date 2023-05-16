Election Day reminders for Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The runoff election to determine the next Mayor of Colorado Springs is happening today.

The two names you'll see on the ballot are Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

During the general election, none of the 12 candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote. William and Mobolade were the top two vote-getters who are non in the runoff.

The latest count shows more than 32% of voters have turned in their ballots already. That's close to 102,000 ballots. The city clerk says that a good number. The April 4th election turnout ended in the high 30's.

There is no in-person voting today. Ballots can be turned in at one of the 26 ballot drop-off locations across the city. It's not too late to pick up a ballot if you didn't get one or register to vote, but you do need to live within the city limit. You can go down to the city's administration building to do both.

The City Clerk says one thing to keep in mind if you are turning in a ballot is to make sure the back of it is signed. If you do make a mistake, you will be contacted and have 8 days to get it fixed.

The first round of results are expected by 7:30 pm.

For more information, click here for KRDO's runoff election guide.