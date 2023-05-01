Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote: 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election guide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Because no mayoral candidate in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election received more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election between the top two candidates on Tuesday, May 16.

What's on the ballot?

The Mayoral race is the only item on the ballot.

Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade are the two candidates on the ballot for the runoff election.

Wayne Williams
Yemi Mobolade

The Colorado Springs City Clerk drew names for ballot positions in April, Williams will appear first on the ballot and Mobolade will appear second.

Ballot for City of Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff example

Ballot RunoffDownload

When am I getting my ballot?

Ballots were mailed out to voters by April 24, 2023.

When do I need to return my ballot?

Ballots must be returned by May 16, 2023, at 7 p.m.

How do I turn in my ballot?

Ballots for the runoff election can be dropped off at any of the ballot drop-off locations beginning April 24. Ballots must be received, not just postmarked, by the City Clerk's Office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. election night, Tuesday, May 16.

People are encouraged to drop off their ballots. However, if you choose to mail your ballot, please affix proper postage and allow at least seven days of transit time before Election Day to be received by the City Clerk's Office by the deadline.

There is no in-person voting for the city election.

Below are the mail ballot drop-off locations:

Main Location - City Clerk's Office

City Administration Building
30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Hours
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
24/7 Ballot Box
Election Day Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

24/7 Ballot Boxes

The following locations are available 24/7. 
Election day hours, April 4, will be 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

LOCATIONADDRESSHOURS OF OPERATIONELECTION DAY HOURS
(Main Location)
City Clerk's Office
City Administration Building		30 South Nevada Ave.,
Suite 101		Mon-Fri
 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
24/7 Ballot Box		7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bear Creek Park,
Community Garden		2002 Creek Crossing24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Black Forest Park-n-Ride7503 Black Forest Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Boot Barn Hall
at Bourbon Brothers		13071 Bass Pro Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Broadmoor Towne Center
at Southgate		2007 Southgate Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Charles C. “Chuck” Brown
Transportation
& Environmental Complex		3275 Akers Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Citadel Mall Northside750 Citadel Dr. E.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs Senior Center1514 North Hancock Ave.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cottonwood Creek
Recreational Center		3920 Dublin Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
El Paso County
Citizens Service Center		1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
El Paso County Downtown
- Centennial Hall		200 South Cascade Ave.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
El Paso County Fort Carson Branch6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 152524/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
El Paso County North
- Union Town Center Branch		8830 North Union Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
El Paso County Southeast
- Powers Branch		5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 10024/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
First and MainNew Center Point24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Leon Young Sports Complex1335 S. Chelton Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pikes Peak Regional
Development Center		2880 International Cir.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
PPSC (Centennial Campus)5675 S. Academy Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
PPSC (Rampart Range)2070 lnterquest Pkwy.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
PPLD-East Library5550 North Union Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
PPLD-Library 21c1175 Chapel Hills Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Calvary4285 N. Academy Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tiffany Square U-Haul
Moving & Storage		6805 Corporate Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
UCCS - Kraemer Family Library1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vista Grande Baptist Church5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wilson Ranch Pool2335 Allegheny Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For Mail Ballots Frequently Asked Questions, click here.

If you do not find the answer to your question, please contact the City Clerk's Office at (719) 385-5901, option 4, or email us at elections@coloradosprings.gov.

