Your Voice, Your Vote: 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election guide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Because no mayoral candidate in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election received more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election between the top two candidates on Tuesday, May 16.

What's on the ballot?

The Mayoral race is the only item on the ballot.

Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade are the two candidates on the ballot for the runoff election.

Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade

The Colorado Springs City Clerk drew names for ballot positions in April, Williams will appear first on the ballot and Mobolade will appear second.

Ballot for City of Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff

When am I getting my ballot?

Ballots were mailed out to voters by April 24, 2023.

When do I need to return my ballot?

Ballots must be returned by May 16, 2023, at 7 p.m.

How do I turn in my ballot?

Ballots for the runoff election can be dropped off at any of the ballot drop-off locations beginning April 24. Ballots must be received, not just postmarked, by the City Clerk's Office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. election night, Tuesday, May 16.

People are encouraged to drop off their ballots. However, if you choose to mail your ballot, please affix proper postage and allow at least seven days of transit time before Election Day to be received by the City Clerk's Office by the deadline.

There is no in-person voting for the city election.

Below are the mail ballot drop-off locations:

Main Location - City Clerk's Office

City Administration Building

30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Hours

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

24/7 Ballot Box

Election Day Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

24/7 Ballot Boxes

The following locations are available 24/7.

Election day hours, April 4, will be 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS OF OPERATION ELECTION DAY HOURS (Main Location)

City Clerk's Office

City Administration Building 30 South Nevada Ave.,

Suite 101 Mon-Fri

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Bear Creek Park,

Community Garden 2002 Creek Crossing 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Black Forest Park-n-Ride 7503 Black Forest Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Boot Barn Hall

at Bourbon Brothers 13071 Bass Pro Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Broadmoor Towne Center

at Southgate 2007 Southgate Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Charles C. “Chuck” Brown

Transportation

& Environmental Complex 3275 Akers Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citadel Mall Northside 750 Citadel Dr. E. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Colorado Springs Senior Center 1514 North Hancock Ave. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cottonwood Creek

Recreational Center 3920 Dublin Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County

Citizens Service Center 1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Downtown

- Centennial Hall 200 South Cascade Ave. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Fort Carson Branch 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County North

- Union Town Center Branch 8830 North Union Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Southeast

- Powers Branch 5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. First and Main New Center Point 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Leon Young Sports Complex 1335 S. Chelton Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Regional

Development Center 2880 International Cir. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPSC (Centennial Campus) 5675 S. Academy Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPSC (Rampart Range) 2070 lnterquest Pkwy. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPLD-East Library 5550 North Union Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPLD-Library 21c 1175 Chapel Hills Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Rocky Mountain Calvary 4285 N. Academy Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tiffany Square U-Haul

Moving & Storage 6805 Corporate Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. UCCS - Kraemer Family Library 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Vista Grande Baptist Church 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wilson Ranch Pool 2335 Allegheny Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

If you do not find the answer to your question, please contact the City Clerk's Office at (719) 385-5901, option 4, or email us at elections@coloradosprings.gov.