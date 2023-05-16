Colorado hosts auction for novelty Casa Bonita and South Park license plates ahead of grand reopening

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – As the reopening of the popular Denver restaurant Casa Bonita draws near, Colorado is launching an online auction for novelty license plates in homage to both the restaurant and South Park.

The auction will run until Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. and bidding starts at $100.

17 one-of-a-kind license plates will be featured in the auction and proceeds will support the Colorado Disability Funding Committee–a program that provides support for disability application assistance and gives Coloradans with disabilities the resources they need.

The State says individuals have the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate as well as have the ability to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Finding Committee in the future.

Individuals participating in the auction are responsible for paying all the standard registration fees, a personalized production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background, if they do not want the standard white and green license plates.

To access the online auction and bid for a specialty license plate, visit the website by clicking the link here.