Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 12:53 PM
Published 1:05 PM

Casa Bonita looking to fill over 500 positions ahead of May grand reopening

KRDO

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Casa Bonita is now hiring.

The popular Denver restaurant announced Thursday on its website and social media accounts through a video with Executive Chef “Loca” Rodriguez and Governor Jared Polis.

According to Rodriguez, the restaurant is looking to fill more than 500 positions. That includes the front of the house, back of the house, security, arcade, entertainment, and divers.

People can go to CasaBonitaJobs.com for more information and to apply.

The grand reopening is set for May 2023.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content