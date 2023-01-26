Casa Bonita looking to fill over 500 positions ahead of May grand reopening

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Casa Bonita is now hiring.

The popular Denver restaurant announced Thursday on its website and social media accounts through a video with Executive Chef “Loca” Rodriguez and Governor Jared Polis.

According to Rodriguez, the restaurant is looking to fill more than 500 positions. That includes the front of the house, back of the house, security, arcade, entertainment, and divers.

People can go to CasaBonitaJobs.com for more information and to apply.

The grand reopening is set for May 2023.