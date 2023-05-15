Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:22 PM

Pueblo District 60 welcomes new and improved East High School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

KRDO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is already gearing up for the fall semester and preparing for more kinds to fill the new East High School building.

RELATED: Final steel beams placed in new District 60 high schools

Monday, district leaders welcomed the new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project comes thanks to a $76 million investment and months of construction.

The new and improved East High School is a two-story facility that the district says highlights the education opportunities the school has always been known for.

RELATED: Construction for new, Pueblo District 60 high school buildings almost 75% complete

"There's been lots of anticipation, lots of excitement. It's very exciting to finally invite the public into what we've been getting ready for a couple years now," Principal Andy Clement said.

Students decked out in black and gold helped celebrate the opening Monday. Community members were also able to tour the new building.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content