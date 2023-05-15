Pueblo District 60 welcomes new and improved East High School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is already gearing up for the fall semester and preparing for more kinds to fill the new East High School building.

Monday, district leaders welcomed the new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project comes thanks to a $76 million investment and months of construction.

The new and improved East High School is a two-story facility that the district says highlights the education opportunities the school has always been known for.

"There's been lots of anticipation, lots of excitement. It's very exciting to finally invite the public into what we've been getting ready for a couple years now," Principal Andy Clement said.

Students decked out in black and gold helped celebrate the opening Monday. Community members were also able to tour the new building.