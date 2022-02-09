Final steel beams placed in new District 60 high schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, crews placed the final steel beams on two new high schools in Pueblo in Topping Out ceremonies.

Centennial and East High Schools received new state-of-the-art buildings. According to District 60, the new schools are a more economical option compared to fixing the current buildings.

District leaders say the move comes as part of a bond measure to bring five new schools to Pueblo.

Community members, board members, students, and staff all got to sign the beams placed in the schools.





"For the topping-off ceremony, you can see the beam behind me. That will be the last beam that gets placed. It's a construction right. It's a very cool event," said Centennial Principal Dave Craddock. "Everyone was able to sign the beam. From board members to community members. Students staff. It is a way to honor this awesome stage we are in in the construction process."

Construction on both schools is expected to be done by January of 2023, allowing students to be in the new classrooms by the fall of 2023.

The district also plans on replacing Sunset Park Elementary School and Franklin School of Innovation.