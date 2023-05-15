Colorado veteran who survived helicopter crash making her way up Mt. Everest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, KRDO was provided with an exciting update on a Colorado veteran making her way up Mount Everest.

Kirstie Ennis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, lost her leg after a helicopter crash while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012.

In the last 11 years, Ennis has overcome her injuries and managed to reach the highest points on six continents. Now, she's working on tackling the final challenge of the Seven Summits; Mount Everest.

Monday, KRDO learned she's making good progress and is making her way from Camp 2 to Camp 3. Just a few more days and she's set to be on the final push.

To follow along with Ennis and her movements in Nepal you can track her Garmin by clicking here. Password is KEverest23

This is her second attempt at scaling the tallest mountain in the world. In 2019, she and her team came close but had to turn around after some started running out of oxygen.