News
today at 5:09 AM
1 person dead after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting on the east side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred in the very early hours of Sunday on Palmer Park Blvd. At this time, they have no suspects.

Earlier in the night, around 9:50 p.m. Saturday police responded to the same area, 2700 block of Palmer Park Blvd, for reports of a different shooting.

At the time, witnesses told police a car in the parking lot appeared to be the target of the gunfire. Police confirmed they found a car with several bullet holes in it.

CSPD said they have no suspect information at this time and there were no injuries from that shooting.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

