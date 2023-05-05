Woodland Park School District launches ‘Total Opportunity Initiative’

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park School District launched a new program for students and families to expand options for education.

The "Total Opportunity Initiative" allows families to choose any school in the district for their children, regardless of zip code.

This would also expand bus routes so that all students can have reliable transportation to and from school.

"We understand that transportation can be a significant barrier for many families, and we are committed to removing that barrier so every child has the opportunity to attend the school that is right for them," said Ken Witt, Superintendent of WPSD in a press release. "We are confident this initiative will have a transformative impact on our community, as it will provide families with greater flexibility and access to high-quality education, ensuring every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

According to the district, this will be a multi-phase program starting with the transportation expansion in the fall.

The next phase will encourage families to research and choose the schools that best fit their child's needs.

The district said they will provide ongoing updates to families as the program progresses.