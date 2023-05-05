Memorial honors 14 US Airmen who lost their lives during Desert Storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, the United States Air Force Academy honored the heroes from Spirit 03 who lost their lives in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm.

One of those heroes is Major Paul Weaver, whose sisters were in attendance and said the event was bittersweet. Seeing the memorial was heartwarming but it was also a tough reminder their brother is gone.

"My brother would have been greatly honored with this and he would have been extremely humbled," said Jennifer Lavery, sister of Major Weaver.

"It's always very emotional. I was worried about being able to get through it," said Karen Roberts, Weaver's other sister.

In January of 1991, Major Paul Weaver and his 14 airmen were heading back to base to rest after completing their nightly task when the group was called into action to help marines that were under attack. Unfortunately, moments after arriving, Spirit 03 was downed by an enemy missile, killing the whole crew.

Friday's special event honored those 14 men.

"It took quite a few years and a lot of hard work," said Mark Hille, President of the Association of Graduates at the United States Air Force Academy.

The more than $2 million sculpture was donated thanks to the class of 1979, and created by an Airmen from the class of 1971.

"This is a meaningful day in that regard because this is really about the long blue line of our Air Force Academy family, not only about our mission but about the special relationship that develops over many decades," added Hille.

The memorial is now located in front of Harmon at the Air Force Academy North Base.

"Spirit 03 will never be forgotten and that to me is one of the biggest tributes there could be," said Lavery.

If you would like to visit the memorial you can find more information on the times and location by visiting the United States Air Force Academy official website.