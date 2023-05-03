College enrollment rates continue to decrease: More students are now seeking technical education careers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Higher Education is now looking to solve a problem and the answer can't be found in the back of a textbook.

The problem in question; the declining number of students choosing to continue their education after high school.

A Colorado Department of Higher Education report shows a decrease in high school students going to state colleges and universities since 2021. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that kids are not furthering their education.

"Right now, because they can make $22 an hour at an Amazon warehouse or $19 at McDonalds, many students are putting off going to college right after high school. They want to make that money first," said Angie Paccione, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Education.

According to the CDHE, in 2021 49.9 percent of high school kids enrolled in a traditional college or university after graduation. But now, that is changing.

"We see about 72 percent of high school students are taking what we call CTE courses, that's careers in technical education and that hasn't changed over the last five years, so those students, while they're in high school, they are getting those credentials for welding and shop in mechanics and things like that, said Paccione."

"Approximately 20 percent of the students who enroll at Colorado College come from Colorado. so as we are looking at the larger state trends we may not see that in your data. It might look like noise for a little while, said Matt Bonser, Director of Admissions at Colorado College"

Bonser said his department is still seeing a high number of kids graduating with an associate's degree.

"We serve as a jumping-off point for students to investigate their higher ed options. Sometimes CC is really going to stand out as an amazing opportunity for students, said Bonser."

Paccione said she is also seeing the changing trend of young adults wanting to make money and stay at home while doing it.

"Students are pursuing things that would allow them to earn money and not have to go to school. So I think there is a wide variety of just as many students there are, there are as many reasons why students aren't going, said Paccione. "

Students are also taking longer to complete their degrees, and that's because of money.

"I think without a doubt the cost of attending college has, obviously there is no debating that it's gone up over the last 20 years and it has for some students become cost prohibitive to be able to go, added Paccione."

The Colorado Department of Higher Education also says COVID-19 and the pandemic are still likely having an impact on enrollment.